Azerbaijani brandy and wine products ‘honoring’ Armenian cities

An Azerbaijani brandy and wine manufacturer has decided to ‘honor’ historical Armenian cities by giving their names to its products, Rusarminfo.ru reports.

Apart from an alcholic drink branded as QARABAG Extra X.O, it now also releases bottled brandy labeled as SUSA Extra. ″This brandy with a storage history of 25 years is manufactured in honor of the Kharabakh Khanate … The brandy’s titled has been recognized as the world’s highest,″ reads an official statement on the company’s website.

Another Azerbaijani manufacturer is known to have launched the production of İrəvan qalası (″Erivan Castle″), a new brand of the white dry wine which it reportedly showcases at international wine exhibitions and festivals.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/07/23/Brandy-and-wine-in-honor-of-Armenian-cities/3055144

