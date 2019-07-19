Opening of Armenian-Italian center for reconstruction, development, management, and protection of cultural heritage

A solemn ceremony of the Armenian-Italian regional center for the reconstruction, development, management, and protection of cultural heritage was held in Yerevan on Friday at the National Gallery of Armenia.

The Italian ambassador in Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco and Armenian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Narine Tukhikyan attended the opening ceremony.

According to the Italian ambassador, the center was opened by the cooperation of the two governments – Armenian and Italian – to enhance the regional works connected with the center.

It was decided to open the center in Yerevan as both Armenia and Italy have rich cultures and huge experience in reconstruction of cultural heritage, the ambassador told reporters, noting that the reconstruction of cultural heritage would also promote the development of tourism.

Narine Tukhikyan, in her turn, noted that after the official dinner, the leadership of the center will be elected and afterward some of the specialists will head to Italia for re-training.

https://news.am/eng/news/524809.html

