Mkhitaryan thanks Los Angeles fans for warm welcome at the first pre-season match

Asenal’s pre-season continued with an encouraging 2-1 victory over German champions Bayern Munich in Los Angeles. A late Eddie Nketiah goal sealed the win for Arsenal, who welcomed their first-team stars back into the side for the first time since their Europa League final. The match featured also the captain of Armenian national team and Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“Great to be back on the pitch in this first test game with Bayern Munich., Thank you LA for the warm welcome,” Mkhitaryan wrote on Facebook following the match.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/18/Mkhitaryan/2142532

