‘At Home in the World’ Now Included in British Library Collection

LOS ANGELES —“At Home in the World,” a book dedicated to the legacy of Hrach Lukassian, is now included in the reference collection of the British Library, in London.

“At Home in the World” was written and published by Carmen Lukassian in 2017, in celebration of Hrach Lukassian’s life and multifaceted achievements as a photographer, painter, craftsman, mountain climber, and longtime supporter of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry.

On the occasion of the inclusion of “At Home in the World” in the prestigious reference collection of the British Library, Carmen Lukassian stated, “Our family wishes to congratulate the editor of ‘At Home in the World,’ Ishkhan Jinbashian, as well as Michael Nahabet and Fimi Mekhitarian, both of whom facilitated the publication of the book, for their outstanding work and artistic talents.”

“Hrach Lukassian was an ABMDR stem cell donor and one of our organization’s staunchest supporters,” stated ABMDR President, Dr. Frieda Jordan.

“Hrach was present at all our events,” said Dr. Vergine Madelian, ABMDR Outreach and Education officer. “During our walkathons, for instance, we could see him towering above the crowd, his professional cameras slung around his neck. Hrach was extremely generous with his time and talents. His donations of hand-carved backgammon sets and watercolor renderings of Armenian churches were big hits at our gala auctions year after year.”

“Hrach was also an avid traveler, camper, hiker, and mountain climber,” Dr. Madelian continued. “Even here, he used his hobbies and skills to bring attention to ABMDR: in 2013, when he reached the summit of Mount Ararat, he unfurled the ABMDR banner. And a year later, he flew the banner at Mount Everest Base Camp.”

The British Library

“At Home in the World” includes an extensive selection of Hrach Lukassian’s photographs and paintings, as well as reproductions of his hand-made backgammon sets and other creations. Moreover, the book includes chapters devoted to Lukassian’s mountain-climbing expeditions and travels across the globe.

Readers interested in ordering copies of “At Home in the World” can do so through email.

About the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry: Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 30,000 donors in 31 countries across four continents, identified over 9,000 patients, and facilitated 32 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit the website.

