Blueberry festival to be held in Armenia

The Delegation of the European Union to Armenia and Aregak Universal Credit Organization support Armenia Tree Project in organising a Blueberry Festival in Armenia. The first-ever Blueberry Festival in Armenia will be held on July 20 in the village of Margahovit in Lori province from 11:00 – 18:00, the Delegating said in a press release.

The event will include a fair, where different agricultural products, as well as handmade goods will be sold. Guests can participate in different activities throughout the day, such as a blueberry workshop, interactive environmental games, hiking in the nearby forest, outdoor yoga and even a tightrope walking performance, seasoned with live music delicious food and juicy blueberries.

The participation in the festival is free of charge, the source said.

