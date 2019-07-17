 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Blueberry festival to be held in Armenia

2019-07-17

The Delegation of the European Union to Armenia and Aregak Universal Credit Organization support Armenia Tree Project in organising a Blueberry Festival in Armenia. The first-ever Blueberry Festival in Armenia will be held on July 20 in the village of Margahovit in Lori province from 11:00 – 18:00, the Delegating said in a press release.

The event will include a fair, where different agricultural products, as well as handmade goods will be sold. Guests can participate in different activities throughout the day, such as a blueberry workshop, interactive environmental games, hiking in the nearby forest, outdoor yoga and even a tightrope walking performance, seasoned with live music delicious food and juicy blueberries.

The participation in the festival is free of charge, the source said. 

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/17/Blueberry/2142191

