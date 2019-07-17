Armenian-British cooperation in educational sector discussed in Yerevan

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arevik Anapiosyan has received the regional director of the British Council to discuss joint projects and future cooperation plans.

The meeting with Richard Everitt, who is in Armenia on a working visit, focused also on the ongoing partnership opportunities. The deputy minister addressed a range of issues discussed on the sidelines of the World Education Forum.

According to a press release by the Ministry, the sides discussed an English club program for nine secondary schools of Armenia, considering also possibilities of conducting a joint forum to unite representatives of the industrial and educational sectors around a single platform to address the demands on the labor market.

The arrangement of an educational dialogue is currently on the agenda to foster discussions over new opportunities of developing a sectoral cooperation.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...