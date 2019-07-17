Ararat Mirzoyan and Nancy Pelosi discuss US-Armenia cooperation in Washington

As part of the Leadership Forum in Washington, President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to discuss bilateral cooperation opportunities and projects.

The chief of Armenia’s top legislative body briefed the US parliament official on the developments in the country, thanking her for a valuable contribution to the US-Armenia relations.

Pelosi, for her part, highly praised the democratic reforms in Armenia.

According to the National Assembly’s press service, the sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

