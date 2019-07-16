Medical accessories delivered to Armenian nursing home, military hospital in Aleppo

On July 13 and 15, the humanitarian mission group of Armenia, in association with the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, delivered medical and healthcare accessories to the Armenian nursing home and military hospital in Aleppo. As reported the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise SNCO, the directors of the Armenian nursing home and the administration of the military hospital expressed their deep gratitude to the Armenian doctors for delivering the drugs and medical accessories free-of-charge, as well as for providing daily medical assistance at the Armenian nursing home, the “Darmanatun” social-medical center and several other medical institutions.

Head of the military hospital, General Fayez al-Ayubi expressed his gratitude to the Armenian doctors for providing assistance to Syrians devastated by the war. He also expressed gratitude to the Armenian government, particularly Armenia’s healthcare institutions for the support and assistance that they have provided since the very first days of the war.

https://news.am/eng/news/524231.html

