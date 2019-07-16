Ecologist: Armenian Government should be responsible for situation in Lake Sevan

Entire Armenian Government should be responsible for the situation in Lake Sevan, “EcoLur” Informational NGO President Inga Zarafyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to her, the civil society has been talking about the problem of Lake Sevan for many years, and today urgent steps need to be taken to save it.

“The main problem is the low water level, which should be 1903.5 – 1905 meters so that the lake can form a protective layer that prevents the appearance of algae and the risks of water-logging. We have already sent a letter to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with a call to mobilize the people to solve the problem,” she said.

Zarafyan noted that the coast of Sevan has buildings, including illegal ones, where checks and decisions should also be carried out.

https://news.am/eng/news/524192.html

