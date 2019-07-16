Discussions being held in Yerevan on protections of women’s rights in Armenia

A discussion initiated by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia is being held on Tuesday in Yerevan.

Zaruhi Batoyan, the head of the department, Lena Nazaryan, deputy speaker of the parliament, deputies, representatives of public organizations take part in it.

Lena Nazaryan made an opening speech.

According to her, the task of the legislative and executive authorities is to inform the citizens of different provinces of the country about the existing problems, and then to form an appropriate policy aimed at solving them.

“Recently, we have witnessed resistance during public discussions on violence against women,” the parliamentarian complained, adding that many of these problems have a social component – social problems.

https://news.am/eng/news/524147.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...