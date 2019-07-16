Armenia Ambassador’s article published in Diplomatic World magazine

The article “Armenia…Where Europe Ends or Rather Starts…” by Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Kingdom of Belgium Tatoul Markarian has been published in the 60thvolume of Europe’s prestigious Diplomatic World magazine.

In his article, Ambassador Markarian briefly presents the centuries-old history, rich national culture and beautiful nature of Armenia, the first Christian nation.

The Ambassador also talks about the latest developments of and prospects for the domestic political, public and cultural life in the country and presents Armenia’s economic priorities, the conventional and new fields of economy, the opportunities for the business climate and investments, as well as tourism attractiveness.

Markarian also briefly touches upon the main directions of Armenia’s foreign policy, particularly Armenia’s relations with the European Union and the prospects for cooperation.

Click here for the article.

https://news.am/eng/news/524210.html

