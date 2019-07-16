Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian delivers opening prayer in US House of Representatives

Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America, delivered an opening prayer in the House of Representatives, said US Congresswoman Jackie Speier.

“Honored to extend an invitation to Archbishop Tanielian, Prelate of Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America, to deliver an opening prayer in the House of Representatives today. May we live up to the hopes of his prayer,” Congresswoman Jackie Speier tweeted.

Honored to extend an invitation to Archbishop Tanielian, Prelate of Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America, to deliver an opening prayer in the House of Representatives today. May we live up to the hopes of his prayer. pic.twitter.com/2YpZQQdYFu— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) July 15, 2019

https://news.am/eng/news/524200.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...