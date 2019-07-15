There are no Armenian victims because of the Aleppo rocket attack, but the terrorists are firing unsparingly. Zarmig Chilaposhyan-Poghikyan

Aleppo rockets were far from the Armenian-populated regions: Editor-in-chief of “Gandzasar” weekly newspaper in Aleppo, Zarmig Chilaposhyan-Poghikyan, told Tert.am.



“There are no Armenians among the victims, but the terrorists are firing unsparingly without taking into account the peaceful population. Innocent citizens are being killed,” she said.



According to Zarmig Chilaposhyan-Poghikian, fortunately, the Syrian army is backing terrorists. “Their goal is to destabilize the peaceful atmosphere of the city and keep the population in a barren atmosphere,” he said.



According to her, life in Aleppo continues normally. “Such cases are expected as long as there are militants in the surroundings of Aleppo,” she said, noting that the community is in a natural state. “Such cases happen quite often.”



It should be reminded that on Sunday, the militants fired at residential districts of Aleppo, Syria. Halab al-Jadida and Menyan districts were bombarded.



6 civilians were killed and nine others were wounded in the blast. The injured were taken to hospital.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/07/15/Zarmig/3049519

