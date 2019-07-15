Archbishop Elpidophoros to attend State Dept. ministerial on religious freedom

The new Archbishop of America, His Eminence Elpidophoros, arrived in Washington D.C. this week to attend and speak at the US State Department’s second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, following his invitation by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sam Brownback, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Most Godly Beatitude Theofilos III, will also attend the same ministerial meeting.

https://www.orthodoxianewsagency.gr/foreignnews/archbishop-elpidophoros-to-attend-state-dept-ministerial-on-religious-freedom/?fbclid=IwAR2x6dFIVetA-EzYj5TwKOCSCwiK9bLd-Xpz-_hT5ElYX6ddYDLI8LHf15g

