Academic Seminar Europe Goes Silk Road through Armenia takes place in Yerevan

“China-Eurasia” Council for Political and Strategic Research, Russian-Armenian University (RAU) and “Europe Goes Silk Road” jointly organized academic Seminar “Europe Goes Silk Road through Armenia”. Academic seminar was hosted by the RAU.

During the opening ceremony of the seminar, Mr. Zhou Hongyou (Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Armenia), spoke about the Belt and Road Initiative’s progress, results and prospects, he also introduced the last developments in Sino-Armenian relations.

Dr. Arman Navasardyan (Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Ex Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Head of the Department of World Politics and International Relations of the RAU) introduced several recommendations for improving Sino-Armenian cooperation.

In turn, Mr. Sebastian Holler, (Co-Founder of the EUROPE GOES SILK ROAD, Research Associate of the Austrian National Defence Academy, Member of the Shabka Think Tank) told about the foundation of the EUROPE GOES SILK ROAD project.

Dr. Mher Sahakyan, the main initiator of this academic Seminar welcomed speakers and guests and mentioned, that the main aim of the seminar was to provide a platform for researchers who do research on Belt and Road initiative.

After the opening remarks Mr. Sebastian Maier (Co-Founder, EUROPE GOES SILK ROAD, Independent Infrastructure Researcher, former TU Wien Assistant Professor) and

Mr. Florian Krendl (Co-Founder, EUROPE GOES SILK ROAD, Member of the 2050 Thinkers Club, Austria) introduced the main aims and approaches of the “EUROPE GOES SILK ROAD” project.

Mr. Sebastian Holler and Mr. Sebastian Maier spoke about preliminary results and outlook of the “EUROPE GOES SILK ROAD Expedition.

Dr. Varuzhan Geghamyan (Assistant Professor, Yerevan State University Director, ARDI Institute) introduced his research on Sino-Turkish relations in the 21-st century.

Dr. Mher Sahakyan’s research was focused on main aims of the Belt and Road Initiative and he also introduced several recommendations for improving Sino-Armenian Cooperation in the context of Belt and Road Initiative.

An active discussions and exchange of thoughts followed after each presentation.

