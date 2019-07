20 hectares of vegetative cover burned up near Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

The fire that broke out Sunday nearby the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, has been put out.

But 20 hectares of vegetative cover has been burned up as a result of this fire.

Four water trucks and 67 rescuers took part in firefighting, which was led by Emergency Situations Minister Feliks Tsolakyan.

