16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival summed up

The 16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival crossed the finish line. As the Festival press service reports, on July 14 the final press conference of the festival took place. During the press conference the director of the Golden Apricot IFF Hasmik Hovhannisyan emphasized the achievements of the festival, stressing that after the festival the team will analyze the work done. She also emphasized the importance of the open air screenings, highlighted the educational programs and the initiative of organizing festival’s info centers.

“It was really nice to be here, to work with a very well-chosen jury. It was also interesting to understand the problems and concerns of the region, watch the films’’,- the jury of the regional short film competition, օperator Norayr Kasper (Canada) noted.

It should be mentioned that during the closing ceremony the jury announced the winners. ”Ray & Liz” by Richard Billingham won ”Golden Apricot” in Full-Length Films Competiton. ”Beanpole” by Kantemir Balagov was awarded ”Silver Apricot” in the same competition. ”Midnight traveller” by Hassan Fazili gained jury’s special mention.

”Driving lessons” by Marziyeh Riahi won ”Golden Apricot” in Regional Short Film Competition. ”Prisoner of society” by Rati Tsiteladze was awarded ”Silver Apricot” in the same competition. Genadzi Melqonyan special prize was awarded to the ”Baina” by Lilit Petrosyan.

”Horizon” by Tinatin Kajrishvili was awarded FIPRESCI prize in Regional Panorama Competition.

This year the 16th IFF has received over 740 films from different countries and has selected a number of films from prestigious international film festivals such as the festivals in Cannes, Berlin, Rotterdam, for the program.

The jury president of the 16th GAIFF International Long-Term Competition Program was Aleksandr Mindadze. The jury consists of director Nicolas Wadimoff (Switzerland), director, Tehran International Film Festival President Reza Mirkarimi (Iran), producer, Executive Director of Tribeca Film Festival Amy Hobby (USA), producer Elizabeth Karlsen (UK), film critic Paolo Bertolin (Italy), actress, director Nino Kirtadze (France).

The jury president of the regional short film competition was director Pippo Mezzapesa (Italy). The jury also included օperator Norayr Kasper (Canada) and Clermont-Ferrand Film Festival Program Director Georges Bollon.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/15/Golden-apricot/2140723

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...