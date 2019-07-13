National Chamber Choir of Armenia to perform at Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – As a tribute to two famous Armenian musicians, the National Chamber Choir of Armenia will perform at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall, July 21 and 22.

According to the public relations office of Roudaki Artistic and Cultural Foundation, the first performance will be held on the 150th birth anniversary of the globally renowned composer Komitas.

The second concert will be a tribute to the 80th birth anniversary of acclaimed composer Tigran Mansurian.

Musician and conductor Robert Mlkeyan will conduct both concerts, in which musical pieces composed by Komitas and Mansurian are to be performed.

Established in 2000 by Mlkeyan, the choir has so far performed in many countries including Italy, Russia, France and the UK.

Komitas (1869–1935) was an Armenian priest, musicologist, composer, arranger, singer, and choirmaster, who is considered the founder of the Armenian national school of music. He is recognized as one of the pioneers of ethnomusicology.

He studied music at the Frederick William University in Berlin. He collected and transcribed over 3,000 pieces of Armenian folk music, more than half of which were subsequently lost and only around 1,200 are now extant.

Mansurian, 80, is a leading Armenian composer of classical music and film scores. His “Monodia” album was nominated for the 2005 Grammy Award for “Best Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance (with Orchestra)” and “Best Classical Contemporary Composition.

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/147581/National-Chamber-Choir-of-Armenia-to-perform-at-Vahdat-Hall

