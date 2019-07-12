Authors of the book about Armenia Genocide may face investigation in Turkey

A Turkish citizens has filed a lawsuit against Denis Dgaysbus and Emre Akar, the publisher and editor of the recently published book titled “The Armenian Genocide and Islam.”

As Ermenihaber reports, the citizen, identified as Shan Bingyol, claims the book contains claims about the Armenian Genocide.

“The book contains derogatory statements about the Turkish state and the values of its people. My request is to launch a necessary legal procedure,” the lawsuit read as cited by local media.

