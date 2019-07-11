Yerevan exhibition to mark Komitas’ 150th anniversary

Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, will host a temporary exhibition of national musical instruments dedicated to the 150th birthday anniversary of renowned composer Komitas.

The exhibition, titled “Magic Sring” (relatively small, end-blown flute) will showcase some 20 musical instruments from the collection of the Yeghishe Charents Museum of Literature and Arts.

One of the seven srings that belonged to Komitas Vardapet is at the core of the exhibition, Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reported.

The event will open at Tashir Street Shopping Gallery in downtown Yerevan on Friday, 12 July.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/11/Yerevan-exhibition-Komitas/2139118

