Tufenkian Fine Arts to Present ‘Hamlet Hovsepian: Selected Works’

LOS ANGELES—Tufenkian Fine Arts is honored to present Hamlet Hovsepian: Selected Works. An opening reception will take place in the gallery on Friday July 12, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., at 216 S. Louise St., Los Angeles, CA 91205. Hamlet Hovsepian: Selected Works is the artist’s first solo show at Tufenkian Fine Arts.

In this group of selected paintings produced from 1990 to 2018, Hovsepian explores the language of formal abstraction, utilizing the medium of oil paint mixed with powdered aluminum or bronze, and often with the added textural accent of painted moss affixed to the canvas’ surface. These works of varying sizes are both gestural and carefully constructed. In the large work titled IH-4(2016) a series of dramatic purple brush strokes erupt across a heavily textured aluminum and off-white background. The delicate small work M-32(2004) is an intimate 12 inch square canvas layered with thick aluminum infused oil paint and bronze saturated moss. Each of the twelve pieces in this show displays a harmonious restraint of palette balancing the tension between movement, color, and form.

DV-43, 2017. Oil, aluminum, and bronze on canvas 39 2/5 × 35 2/5 in.

Harmlet Hovsepian is recognized as one of the most significant figures of the Armenian contemporary art scene. In addition to painting, he has been producing film and video art since the early 1970s. During his residency in Moscow between 1978 and 1980, Hovsepian was influenced by the city’s artistic avant-garde and continues to explore these elements in his work. Hovsepian lives in his native village of Ashnak, outside of Yerevan. In addition to his painting practice, Hovsepian has created conceptual film works characterized by absurd simplicity, abstract space and long duration. Hovsepian explores the concept of the void as a critique on the state of contemporary culture.

Hovsepian lives and works in Ashnak, Armenia. He received his diploma from Panos Terlemezyan Art College in Yerevan, Armenia in 1974. Most recently, he has had solo shows at Artistication Project, Baraka, New York (2012), Badischer Kunstverein: Head, Itch, Washing Hair, Yawning, Biting Nails, Karlsruhe, Germany (2011) and MHKA: Lonely at the Top, Antwerp, Belgium (2010).

Tufenkian Fine Arts, located in Glendale, California, is an art gallery dedicated to presenting exemplary modern and contemporary artists. The gallery’s TFA Project Space displays the work of emerging contemporary artists. We connect audiences to outstanding exhibitions and events fostering an appreciation for contemporary visual art.

