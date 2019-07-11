Minister assures Lake Sevan green color waning

The green color of Lake Sevan has decreased and the water levels have increased around 1sm than last year, Armenia’s Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

Speaking of the cleaning works, the minister informed that a price quote has been submitted to the government about installment of cleaning stations in three cities – Martuni, Gavar and Vardenis – near the lake. Around 770 ha territory are planned to be cleaned in the course of two years added the minister.

Grigoryan added over the past years the cleaning works in the lake had not been implemented properly

To remind, users on social media and environmentalists have been sounding the alarm since late June after the detection of blue-green algae, which has turned the waterway a soupy pea-green colour.

