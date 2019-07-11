Kim Kardashian says ‘baby Psalm is so sweet’ in adorable photo of the two-month-old relaxing on a linen blanket

He’s barely two-months-old, Daily Mail reports.

But it appears that baby Psalm has been taking tips from his famous family to perfect the perfect selfie.

Kim Kardashian’s youngest son was certainly camera ready in a snap shared to her 143million Instagram followers on Wednesday afternoon.

Psalm looked extremely comfortable as he relaxed on a beige linen blanket under the watchful eye of his protective mother.

The little guy sported a tiny grey T-shirt with matching pants for his close up.

Kim racked up more than one million likes on the photo less than an hour after posting, with her sisters showing affection for their nephew.

