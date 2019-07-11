His Holiness Aram I visits Armenian spiritual centers in Northern Cyprus

The 28th of June 2019 was a special day for His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos since the Supreme Patriarch overcame all the hardships and visited the major spiritual centers of the Armenian people and the Armenian Church in Northern Cyprus, which is under the seizure of Turkey. This is reported on the Facebook page of Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia.

The Supreme Patriarch visited the St. Mary’s Church, the Armenian Prelacy and Melikian-Ouzounian School in the Turkish sector of Nicosia along with Catholicossal Vicar of the Cyprus Diocese, Archbishop Khoren Doghramadjian and Representative of the Armenian community of Cyprus Vartkes Mahdessian.

The Supreme Patriarch also visited and toured the dilapidated St. Makar Monastery.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...