Bartholomew: Extreme weather phenomena remind us the reaction of nature

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew made a statement on the extreme weather phenomena, which left six people dead and many injured, in Chalkidiki and northern Greece.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said that the extreme weather phenomena remind us the reaction of nature as a result of the disrespectful human interference in it.

He stressed that the Ecumenical Patriarchate had been struggling for the protection of the natural environment for over a decade because the consequences of its devastation affect the whole planet.

He stated that he was close to the families of the victims, in spirit and prayer, and urged all to pray for the repose of the souls of the victims and recovery of the injured.

The statement of the Ecumenical Patriarch

“That was a shocking moment for the inhabitants of Chalkidiki and northern Greece, and the Mother Church of Constantinople is spiritually and prayerfully close to the families of the victims and the injured. The Mother Church asks the Creator to heal their wounds and to protect this region and Greece from any danger and threat.

Extreme weather phenomena remind us not only of the power of nature, but also of its reaction as a result of the disrespectful human interference in it. The Ecumenical Patriarchate, for decades, has been struggling to protect the natural environment, which is our common house, and we must not destroy it because the consequences affect not only the place where the natural ecosystem is destroyed but the whole planet.

We call upon all the good-willed people to take this line of action, that is to preserve the Creation and to urge everyone to pray for the repose of the souls of the victims and the recovery of the injured and to support, by all available means, our fellow humans who had countless repercussions and serious material damage.”

