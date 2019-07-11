Armenia Ambassador Arman Kirakossian posthumously awarded Order of Honor

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed today a decree on awarding Ambassador Arman Kirakossian posthumously.

The President’s decree particularly reads as follows:

“Taking as a basis the mediation of the Prime Minister, pursuant to Article 136 of the Constitution, as well as part 1 of Article 5.3 of the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On state awards and honorary titles of the Republic of Armenia”:

To posthumously award the Order of Honor to Arman Kirakossian for his longstanding and impeccable diplomatic service”.

On July 6, Ambassador of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Arman Kirakossian passed away at the age of 63.

