President of Artsakh gets acquainted with preparation works of 7th Pan-Armenian Games

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 9 visited the central stadium of Stepanakert and inspected the preparatory activities to host the 7th Pan-Armenian summer games, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Head of the State underscored the imperative to hold the games at a high level, giving appropriate instructions to the heads of concerned bodies towards proper implementation of the activities.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, chairman of the Pan-Armenian Games’ World Committee Ishkhan Zakaryan and other officials accompanied the President.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/981249/

