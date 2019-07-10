Donald Tusk: No military solution to Karabakh conflict

There is no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict but only a political settlement in accordance with international law and principles, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said at a joint news conference summing up his talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held in Yerevan on Wednesday.

The top European official said they have discussed the unresolved Karabakh conflict and almost echoed his statement on the matter made in Baku after a meeting with the Azerbaijani president on Tuesday.

“The EU has been encouraged by the dynamics over the past year and the commitment to preparing the people for peace and a focus on humanitarian issues,” Tusk said, adding the EU shares the Minsk Group co-chairs’ concern over the recent casualties along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line as well as escalatory rhetoric.

“Both sides should show restraint and take measures to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace and real talks. The conflict does not have a military solution and needs a political settlement in accordance with international law and principles. The EU continues to fully support the efforts of the Minsk Group co-chairs and their focus on a fair and lasting settlement based on the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act. The EU is already supporting peace-building activities and is ready to further support measures to prepare the populations for peace,” he said.

Donald Tusk thanked the Armenian PM for the warm welcome, adding the European Union will continue to work closely with Armenia to the benefit of all Armenians.

Tusk arrived in Yerevan as part of a regional visit. He is set to visit Georgia on Thursday to attend an international conference marking the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/10/Donald-Tusk-Karabakh-conflict/2138827

