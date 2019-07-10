Armenia urges Turkey to cease all activities within Cyprus EEZ

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on Turkey’s attempt to conduct a new drilling operation in Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), calling on Turkey to abandon its plans.

“We express our deep concern over Turkey’s attempt to conduct a new drilling operation in the northeast of Cyprus. Turkey’s continued provocative actions in the Eastern Mediterranean put the security and stability of the region at risk.

“We reiterate our full support and solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus and its people and call on Turkey to cease all activities within Cyprus EEZ and respect the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus and rights of people of Cyprus to pursue their political, social and economic development without external pressure,” the statement read.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/10/Armenia-Turkey-Cyprus-EEZ/2138974

