4 US presidential candidates co-sponsor Armenian Genocide resolution

Four US presidential candidates now co-sponsor the Armenian Genocide Resolution, the Armenian national Committee of America (ANCA) wrote on Facebook.

“With U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar coming on board today, four of the top six Senators seeking the Democratic Presidential nomination have cosponsored S.Res.150, bipartisan legislation locking in permanent U.S. recognition and remembrance of the Armenian Genocide,” ANCA wrote on Facebook.

