SLIDESHOW: Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe

CARL RUSSO PHOTOS: The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe in Haverhill consecrated its sanctuary cross and placed it on top of the dome Thursday night. (6/20) Fr. Vart Gyozalyan, pastor of the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe and special guest Bishop Daniel Findikyan of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern) in New York along with a dozen priest and deacons held a service to bless the cross and the people attending. A reception was held after the service.

