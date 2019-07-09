Screening of the Experimental Documentary Vahé Oshagan Between Acts (2016)

The MLA International Symposium panel “Empire, Nation, Diaspora: A Look from the Armenian Experience” ( Session 151), devoted to the writers Hagop Oshagan (1883-1948) and his son Vahé Oshagan (1922-2000), will be hosting a screening of an experimental documentary on Vahé Oshagan.

The screening will take place at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation (Room 2), on 26 July at 10:30 am. It is sponsored by the Armenian Communities Department.

Vahé Oshagan is one of the most important and prolific diasporan Armenian writers and public intellectuals.

PROGRAMME

Screening of Vahé Oshagan: Between Acts [53min.]

Q&A with the Director, Hrayr Anmahouni Eulmessekian, and translator, Taline Voskeritchian.

Closing remarks by philosopher Marc Nichanian who has written extensively on Hagop and Vahé Oshagans.

The entrance is free.

https://gulbenkian.pt/armenian-communities/2019/07/09/screening-of-the-experimental-documentary-vahe-oshagan-between-acts-2016/

