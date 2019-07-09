 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Popularity of Armenian president and church grows, while Pashinyan’s declines

2019-07-09

YEREVAN, July 9 /ARKA/. A recent public opinion poll conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI) shows that Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is the most popular official in the country, enjoying the trust of 81% of his country fellows. Only 13% said they distrust  him.  

The second most popular Armenian institution are the Armed Forces, which are trusted  by 80% of respondents and distrusted by 15%.  Prime Minister Nikol  Pashinyan is trusted by 72% and distrusted by 24%. The Armenian Apostolic Church is trusted by 71% of the respondents and distrusted by  23%.

Compared to a previous poll conducted last November, the level of trust in Prime Minister Pashinyan slashed by 13%, while the level of trust in the president upped by 3%. The greatest progress in terms of trust was shown by the Church – 11% growth.

The least trusted  are the courts with only 36% of respondents trusting them, while 57% do not trust them. The Ombudsman’s office is trusted by 42% and distrusted by 50% and political parties by 44% and 47% respectively. 

The poll conducted from the 6th to the 31st of May, 2019, embraced 1,200 people over the age of 18.

