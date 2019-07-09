New type of Singaporean Orchid named after Armenian PM and his wife

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of his official visit to Singapore, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and spouse Anna Hakobyan visited the Singapore Botanic Gardens, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The ceremony of naming the new type of the Singaporean Orchid, the national flower of Singapore, after the Armenian PM and his wife was held at the Botanic Gardens.

The Armenian PM’s and his wife’s participation to this event had another meaning as well: Vanda Miss Joachim, the orchid, which is also known as Singaporean or Aloha Princess Orchid, was named after Singapore-based Armenian florist Agnes Joachim (Ashkhen Hovakimyan) who discovered the flower in Yeghegnut.

Pashinyan left a note in the honorary guest book. Thereafter, the PM and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan toured the Garden.

The Armenian PM gave a live interview to Singapore’s Channel News Asia TV, talking about the results of his talks with his Singaporean counterpart and the cooperation development opportunities between the two countries.

