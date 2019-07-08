Pope Declares a New Saint and Approves Seven New Blesseds

Fulton Sheen a Step Closer to Sainthoon

On July 5, 201Pope Francis received in audience His Eminence Cardinal Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. During the audience, the Supreme Pontiff approved the favorable votes cast by the Eminent and Excellent members of the Congregation and extended to the Universal Church the liturgical worship in honor of Blessed Bartholomew of the Martyrs (born Bartolomeu Fernandes), of the Order of Preachers, archbishop of Braga, born in Lisbon, Portugal on 3 May 1514 and died in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, on 16 July 1590, inscribing him in the book of Saints (equipollent canonization).

In the same audience, the Holy Father authorized the same Congregation to promulgate the Decrees regarding:

– the miracle attributed to the intercession of the Venerable Servant of God Fulton Sheen, titular archbishop of Newport, former bishop of Rochester; born on 8 May 1895 in El Paso, Illinois, United States of America, and died on 9 December 1979 in New York, United States of America;

– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Elia Hoyek, Patriarch of Antioch of the Maronites, founder of the Congregation of the Maronite Sisters of the Holy Family; born in Helta, Lebanon on 4 December 1843 and died in Bkerké, Lebanon on 24 December 1931;

– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Giovanni Vittorio Ferro, of the Order of Clerics Regular of Somasca, archbishop of Reggio-Calabria-Bova; born in Costigliole d’Asti, Italy on 13 November 1901 and died in Reggio Calabria on 18 April 1992;

– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Ángel Riesco Carbajo, titular bishop of Limisa, auxiliary bishop of the apostolic administrator of Tudela, founder of the Institute of Missionaries of Charity; born in Bercianos de Vidriales, Spain on 9 July 1902 and died in La Bañeza, Spain on 2 July 1972,

– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Ladislao Korniłowicz, diocesan priest; born in Warsaw, Poland on 5 August 1884 and died in Laski, Poland on 26 September 1946;

– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Angelico Lipani (born Vincenzo), professed priest of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, founder of the Congregation of Franciscan Sisters of the Lord; born in Caltanisetta, Italy on 28 December 1842 and died there on 9 July 1920;

– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Francisca del Espíritu Santo (born Francisca de Fuentes), founder of the Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of Saint Catherine of Siena; born in Intramuros, Philippines in 1647 and died in Manila, Philippines on 24 August 1711;

– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Etienne-Pierre Morlanne, layperson, founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of Maternal Charity, born in Metz, France on 22 May 1772 and died there on 7 January 1862.

https://zenit.org/articles/pope-declares-a-new-saint-and-approves-seven-new-blesseds/

