Lorenzo Quinn: Armenia truly touched my heart and inspired me

Famous Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn was quite impressed when he left Armenia.

“Armenia truly touched my heart and inspired me,” the sculptor said

Lorenzo Quinn was in Armenia at the invitation of creator of the Narekatsi art-project Yulianna Parakshiyeva. Yulianna and the sculptor are working on the implementation of several projects in Armenia, and the possibility of unveiling Quinn’s sculpture in Armenia is also being considered.

“I have been interested in Lorenzo Quinn’s works for a long time. Since I was very impressed with his work, I immediately thought that I should invite him to Armenia and carry out cultural projects in Armenia. I was very happy when Lorenzo accepted my offer,” Yulianna Parakshiyeva.

“This is simply a wonderful country where there is so much to discover. I am thankful to the hospitable and generous Yulianna Parakshiyeva for showing me this marvelous country,” Lorenzo Quinn noted.

TUMO Center for Creative Technologies hosted a public discussion with the sculptor. The Italian sculptor was also hosted by President Armen Sarkissian, who welcomed the artist’s first visit to Armenia and stated that he has always highly appreciated the acting mastery and roles of his father, Anthony Quinn.

Before departing from Armenia, Lorenzo Quinn advised on his official Instagram page to include Armenia in the list of countries that people have to visit.

