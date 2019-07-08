Anti-Armenian formulations extracted thanks to efforts of Armenian delegation to PACE

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Political Affairs Committee has adopted a clause proposed by a French delegate, which records that Artsakh issue should be solved exclusively under the format of the Minsk Group Co-chairs based on 3 equivalent principles – non use of force or the threat to use it, territorial integrity and self-determination of nations. The Armenian delegation was able to prevent an anti-Armenian formulation in one of the resolutions, ARMENPRESS reports head of the Armenian Delegation to the OSCE PA Hayk Konjoryan said in a Facebook live broadcast.

He explained that in one of the resolutions there was a formulations saying ”the 7 Azerbaijani regions”. ”And our delegation was able to extract that absurd formulation and it will not be included in the resolution of the OSCE PA’, Konjoryan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/980925.html?fbclid=IwAR3ra4M6lc6qRmAOQhBfNe_Hj98q8-9uac1IwWo8g6sp4W8gQRMd6vwxDX4

