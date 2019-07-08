6th Annual Glendale International Film Festival to be Held in October

GLENDALE—The Glendale International Film Festival will host its 6th International Film Festival in a span of 8 days, with a schedule of over 60 films and documentaries. Organizers will showcase the works of many local, national and international filmmakers. The festival will screen films from Armenia, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and U.S.A.

Velvet Rhodes, a local Film Producer, Director, Actress and Artist, and her team, has brought local and international independent movies to Glendale since 2014. The 2019 festival promises to be a very exciting year, showcasing more than 60 films. Glendale International Film Festival is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and proceeds from ticket sales will go to Glendale Unified School District students, to advance their filmmaking and screenwriting skills. A special screening of their works is scheduled for October 13, at Laemmle Glendale from 2 – 5 p.m. with an intermission!

The theme for 2019 is bringing THE WORLD TOGETHER AS ONE IN GLENDALE! Family friendly genres include Women’s Health, Women Leaders, Women’s Empowerment, Veteran’s Stories & Health, Homelessness, Alzheimer’s disease, Autism, Cancer Success stories, Environmental Issues, Pets, Animals, Mammals, Sports, Comedies, Sci-Fi, Thriller, and Action with a Message.

Artsakh Paseo will be the home of our Film Makers’/Screenwriters’ lounge and where you can mix and mingle with our sponsors, film makers, screenwriters, the VIP’s of Glendale, and the local population as well.

The festival will also have Screenplay Reading Contests for short and full length screenplays, which will be read by professional actors. Winners will be presented with awards at the Awards Show on October 17, at the Brandview Ballroom.

Opening Night Party: October 10

Film Screenings: Laemmle Glendale from October 11 – 17, Showtimes TBD

Awards Show: Brandview Ballroom on October 17, 7 – 10 p.m.

Venues: Artsakh Paseo, located at 125 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale, CA 91206 and Laemmle Glendale, located at 207 N Maryland Ave, Glendale, CA 91206

