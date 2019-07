Armenian Ambassador to UK Arman Kirakossian dies

Armenian Ambassador to UK Arman Kirakossian died in London on Saturday. He was appointed to this post in November 2018.

Arman Kirakossian was acting head of MFA from 1992 to 1993. He also held a number of posts in the Foreign Ministry and was the ambassador of Armenia to the US and Greece.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...