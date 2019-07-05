Armenia’s Garni Museum-Reserve to host concert marking 150th birthdays of Komitas, Tumanyan

A concert marking the 150th birthday anniversaries of prominent Armenian composer Komitas and writer Hovhannes Tumanyan will take place at Garni Historical-Cultural Museum-Reserve located 28 km east of the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

The jubilee concert initiated by National Center of Chamber Music is scheduled for 14 July, at 8:30pm, the center said.

Three leading Armenian music groups – the State Chamber Orchestra of Armenia (Artistic Director and Chief Conductor Vahan Martirosyan), the State Chamber Choir of Armenia (Artistic Director and Chief Conductor Robert Mlkeyan) and Hover State Chamber Choir (Director Sona Hovhannisyan) – will perform during the concert.

The music groups will perform under the baton of conductors Vahan Martirosyan and Robert Mlkeyan. Several soloists will also take part in the event. The concert program features compositions by Komitas, Vache Sharafyan and Melik Mavisakalyan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/05/Garni-Museum-Reserve-Komitas-Tumanyan/2135235

