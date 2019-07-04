Two symbols of Armenia in new innovative product of ARARAT

On 3 July, at the very zenith of apricot feast gifted by generous Armenian nature, Yerevan Brandy Company presents ARARAT Apricot innovative drink.

A unique drink in the ARARAT range, ARARAT Apricot is a new sunny refraction of traditions and craftsmanship. ARARAT Apricot is made on the base of a 6-year-old ARARAT brandy, organoleptic richness of which is complemented by the delicate apricot taste.

For the very first time in more than 130-year history, ARARAT brandy makers applied their unsurpassed mastery in a completely unexpected and most elegant combination of two symbols of Armenia: ARARAT brandy and apricot. The harmony of such combination is determined by the history itself, as the legendary Armenian brandy, zealously following all the testaments of traditions and having retained its unconditional authenticity, could not but be united with one of the most generous gifts of the Ararat valley – apricot.

Like ARARAT, as the most iconic of Armenian brands, this unique fruit growing in Armenia since ancient times is known all over the world as “Prunus Armeniaca (Lat.)” or “Armenian plum”, which was mentioned more than once in writings of both eminent historians and Roman generals.

Establishing a new benchmark of taste, ARARAT Apricot with a strength of 35% has an unexpectedly mild taste, where the traditional organoleptic characteristics of brandy are elegantly draped with shades of apricot notes.

“Expanding the taste boundaries among famous brands is a new direction in the development of the industry as a whole. ARARAT, as the world’s famous Armenian brandy, could not bypass this international trend. And, of course, our offer had to be as authentic as possible and meet the requirements of the most demanding consumer. The creation of the new product of the innovative range took about two years, since despite the obvious harmony of ARARAT brandies and apricot, it was important to us to find the finest combination among all possible ones. Thanks to the experience of our masters and the thrill with which they worked on the creation of this product, today we present our homage to the generosity of Armenian nature – an absolutely new facet of the legendary Armenian brandy, which will be appreciated not only in Armenia, but throughout the world,” says Ani Beriashvili, Chief Operating Officer of Yerevan Brandy Company.

Emphasizing the sunniest facet of your chic and enjoying the drink is possible both in neat, chilled form, and in a bright palette of refreshing cocktails, designed special for ARARAT Apricot. All cocktail recipes are available on www.araratbrandy.com.

