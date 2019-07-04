Film dedicated to oldest Yerevan district to screen at Golden Apricot

The screening of “Kond”, a film directed by Harutyun Khachatryan and dedicated to the oldest Yerevan district, will be held under “Kond that was, Kond to be’’ project cooperated by Ayo! organization and Kond Gallery within the scope of the Golden Apricot Film Festival.

The film screening is scheduled for 11 July, at 9pm, Panorama.am learned from the festival’s official Facebook page.

The project is aimed at contributing to the transformation of the oldest district in Yerevan – Kond: the place with cultural and touristic significance.

Admission is free.

The 16th edition of the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival will be held from 7 to 14 July.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/04/Kond-Golden-Apricot/2136263

