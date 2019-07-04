Bishop Sahak Mashalian elected Istanbul’s Armenian patriarchal locum tenens

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Bishop Sahak Mashalian has been elected a patriarchal locum tenens in the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, Agos reported.

On July 4 the election a patriarchal locum tenens was held in the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul.

There were two candidates – Archbishop Aram Ateshyan and Bishop Sahak Mashalian.

According to Agos, Mashalian received 13 votes, whereas Ateshyan – 11 votes.

On March 8, 2019, Patriarch Mesrob II died in Istanbul after being more than a decade in a dementia-related coma.

An election of a patriarchal locum tenens was scheduled to take place on June 27, but it was delayed until July 4 based on the letter received from the Istanbul Governor’s Office.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

