PM Pashinyan meets with medalists of 2nd European Games

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime MIniste rof Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the medalists of 2nd European Games. He congratulated the sportsmen on their achievements in the European Games.

“Your achievements will become source of inspiration for future generations”, Pashinyan said, addressing the sportsmen.

The sportsmen thanked the PM for the reception. The trainers and sportsmen also talked about the development opportunities and problems of some types of sports.

At the end of the meeting PM Nikol Pashinyan wished success in the upcoming tournaments and preparations for the Olympic games.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/980587/

