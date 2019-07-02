This year, with the support of the EU, the solar systems installation plan for 90 roofs will be launched. Yerevan Municipality

With the support of the EU, Yerevan Municipality will launch the solar installation program on the roofs of 90 buildings this year. The first stage buildings have already been selected. 50 buildings instead of 45 are planned. This is reported by Yerevan Municipality.

“The solar photovoltaic energy will be used to provide electricity for elevators, as well as inter-building and yard lighting. Thanks to the project, by the way, new, energy efficient luminous lights will be installed, “said Tigran Sargsyan, Head of the Department for Development and Investment Programs of the City Hall.

In Davtashen 2nd District’s 10 building is one of the addresses where this year the residents will not only hear, but will also see the energy from the sun.

“We know about the project, and look forward to the implementation,” say the residents.

Throughout the project, one-to-one professional studies have been carried out from seismicity to populations, which should not be below 75-80%.

According to the criteria, the selected buildings are mostly 9-14 floors, with flat and sunny roofs. The number of families of different social groups was also important.

“It is also envisaged to provide energy-saving light-emitting diodes to buildings, socially vulnerable families,” said Tigran Sargsyan.

The project “Yerevan, the solar community” has both energy, social & environmental significance for the city. Due to the project, greenhouse gas emissions will decline considerably. (about 850 tons of CO2 annually).

“The program is particularly important in terms of reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. Yerevan is a member of the “Covenant of Mayors”, which means that the city has committed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 20% by 2020. “says Andrea Bajioli, International Cooperation Officer of the EU Delegation to Armenia.

“The EU for Yerevan: Solar Community “project coordinator has already discussed and approved the technical issues related to the launch of the project.

“The system will serve residents for at least 25 years. As a result, we will have renewable energy resources in the city, “Tigran Sargsyan adds.

Changes will be made in the budget of the project and savings will be possible to include new buildings in the project.

“We are implementing a very important project, which, I hope, will become a culture in our city, which is, in essence, our main goal”, Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Sargsyan underlines.

Now the program is in a competitive phase. All interested companies can get acquainted and participate in competitions held for the intended works.

