Pan-Armenian conference on Armenian media begins in Beirut, Lebanon

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The pan-Armenian conference on Armenian Media has kicked off in Antelias on July 2.

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, delivered welcoming remarks at the conference.

“The influence of global culture is dominant especially on the internet media. Followers of news clearly prefer internet, brief and attractive news. The language of internet media, its style and quality are not so important, the important is their quick delivery to the reader or the listener, attracting them and having large number of readers. Online media and especially individual networks are full of low-quality news and comments provoking violence and hostility”, His Holiness Aram I said.

Armenian Prime Minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan is also attending the conference at the invitation of Catholicos Aram I.

The conference is attended by media representatives, including Director of ARMENPRESS state news agency Aram Ananyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...