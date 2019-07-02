 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Artur Davtyan: Vahagn Davtyan’s medal gave me strength

One of the leading Armenian gymnasts Artur Davtyan shared his impressions after winning the vault champion title at the European Games held in Minsk, Belarus in a briefing with the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

“I can’t describe what I feel, I’m unable to speak. We needed this medal very much, I’m happy Vahagn Davtyan won a silver medal, it gave me strength and I fulfilled my exercise perfectly. I’m thankful to my coaches, friends who were with me and helped me. It was hard after yesterday, but I was able to muster up and perform well today,” the gymnast said.

At the European Games Artur Davtyan also performed in the all-around (5th place) and floor exercises (6th place).

Armenian gymnastics team member Vahagn Davtyan won a silver medal in the rings event.

Panorama.AM

