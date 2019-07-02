Armenian Church commemorates Sts. Constantine the Emperor, his mother Helena

The Armenia Apostolic Church commemorates on Tuesday, 2 July, Sts. Constantine (Kostandianos) the Emperor and his mother Helena, Qahana.am reported.

King Constantine (born in the city of Nish, Yugoslavia), is one of the most prominent figures of the Roman Empire. It was he who officially released the church from persecutions lasting more than 250 years and in 313 A.D., by the Encyclical of Milan, proclaimed Christianity a permitted religion. It was during the period of his reign that the first Ecumenical Council of 325 A.D. was convened, which condemned Arius and adopted the word “Birth” to show that the Holy Son has the same nature as the Holy Father and is God. Constantine has supported the construction of magnificent Churches and Cathedrals in the Holy Sites of Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Emperor Constantine was also a renowned captain, who always won the battles. According to the tradition, while at war with the impostor King Maxentios, before the decisive battle, he had the vision of the Holy Cross. With the sign of the Holy Cross he faced the battle and won. King Constantine passed away in 337 A.D., and at death’s door he was baptized according to the Christian rite.

Queen Helena, mother of Constantine, was the supporter of the king’s pious activity. The discovery of the wooden Holy Cross in 327 A.D. is ascribed to the Queen. A man named Judah, pointed out the queen the site, where the wooden crosses of Christ and the two brigands could be. According to the tradition, for finding the Lord’s Holy Cross the pious queen approached the corpse of a young man to the crosses. The magic power of Christ’s Holy Cross raised the man from the dead and he revived. After the discovery of the Holy Cross the Pontiff Kyuregh of Jerusalem rose the cross for the faithful to see. Queen Helena has ordered to build numerous churches and nunneries in Jerusalem and around the city and brought her services there. She passed away in 330 A.D.

