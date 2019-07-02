Amsterdam public library enriched with new books on Armenian history and culture

A solemn ceremony of book donation took place on June 2 at Amsterdam public library. As the foreign ministry reported in a release, the books are about the Armenian history and culture as well as the Armenian diaspora living in the Netherlands.

Ambassador of Armenia to Netherlands Tigran Balayan was present at the event and addressed the attendees of the event. In Balayan words, the visitors of the library will have the chance to get a comprehensive information about Armenia. its history, culture and its cultural heritage.

Director at the library Martin Berendse thanked for the donation and stressed that it was an important initiative to mark the input of the people who contributed to the development of the city.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/02/Amsterdam-public-library-enriched-with-new-books-on-Armenian-history-and-culture/2135683

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...