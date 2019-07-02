AEF Accepting Applications for Scholarships

GLENDALE—The Armenian Educational Foundation is pleased to announce that it is accepting applications for the Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarships for the 2019 – 2020 academic year. Three $3,000 scholarships will be awarded to Armenian undergraduate students at an accredited United States college or university. To qualify for this scholarship, students must be of Armenian descent, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, show financial need, and be actively involved in the Armenian community.

Students who meet the above criteria should visit the website for scholarship application and more information. All completed scholarship application packages must be postmarked no later than July 31, and mailed to the AEF office at 600 West Broadway, Suite 130, Glendale, CA 91204.

The Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship Fund was established by Ralph and Savey Tufenkian in memory of their son. The $230,000 endowed fund has provided over $470,000 in scholarships since 1991. Currently, $17,500 in scholarships is awarded each year, including $2,500 to a student attending the American University of Armenia, and six full tuition scholarships for students attending public universities in Armenia.

Only students interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the AEF office by email or by phone (818) 242-4154.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...